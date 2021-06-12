.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attempts to cut a cake with a sword next to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event

Reuters

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth insisted on cutting a cake using a ceremonial sword at an event on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall in southern England on Friday.

Her efforts prompted laughter from the Duchesses of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the assembled crowds.

The Queen had been handed the sword for the task of cutting a large cake marking the Big Lunch at the Eden Project.

As she struggled, one woman is heard saying, “There is a knife.”

To which the Queen replied, “I know there is!”

Queen Elizabeth also met US President Joe Biden on Friday under the canopy of the world’s largest indoor rainforest as she hosted a reception for leaders of the Group of Seven richest nations.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre. right, speaks to US President Joe Biden, centre left and first lady Jill Biden, at a reception for the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, Friday June 11, 2021, during the G7 summit. (AP)
The 95-year-old monarch was joined by the other senior members of the British royal family, with son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and grandson Prince William and his wife Kate also present.

It was their first major public event together since the funeral in April of Prince Philip, the queen’s husband of more than seven decades.

