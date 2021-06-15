.
.
.
.
Language

Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore

JUST Egg, a scrambled egg imitation made from mung beans by plant-based food startup JUST, is displayed in a burger bun in this handout illustration taken June 28, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
A file photo shows an illustration of a burger bun. (Reuters)

Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A group of police officers in Pakistan flipped out when a takeaway joint refused to hand over free burgers, detaining all 19 staff at the branch.

Workers at the trendy chain Johnny & Jugnu in the eastern city of Lahore were rounded up and held for seven hours overnight on Saturday, leaving behind unattended kitchens and hungry customers.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is not the first time something like this has happened with our kitchen teams at our restaurant, but we want to make sure this is the last,” the fast food chain said in a statement published on social media.

The beef started when staff at the restaurant refused a “request from a very high profile special guest.”

Restaurant staff told AFP that most of those arrested were young people, including many university students.

Following outcry among fans, nine police officers involved were suspended yesterday, senior provincial police official Inam Ghani said on Twitter.

“No one is allowed to take the law into his own hands,” Ghani said.

Pakistan’s police officers are infamous for corruption and for demanding kickbacks from local businesses.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a reform of Punjab’s police force, saying “cronies” had been appointed by politicians to control police stations.

Read more:

Uproar after ‘victim blaming’ by police chief in Pakistan gang rape case

Pakistan Citizen Portal: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s new tool against corruption

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert
Top Content
Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported
Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV
Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August
New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted
Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett? Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett?
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More