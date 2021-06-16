.
Protestor parachutes into stadium ahead of France-Germany match at Euro 2020

The German players look on as a Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, June 15, 2021. (AP/Alexander Hassenstein, Pool)
The German players look on as a Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, June 15, 2021. (AP/Alexander Hassenstein, Pool)

Protestor parachutes into stadium ahead of France-Germany match at Euro 2020

The Associated Press

A Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium before France’s game against Germany at the European Championship on Tuesday.

He appeared to parasail from the roof onto the field and was quickly met by security.

The parachute had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on it. The person was also given medical attention on the side of the field.

The Euro 2020 game started on schedule.

A Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, June 15, 2021. (AP/Alexander Hassenstein, Pool)
A Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, June 15, 2021. (AP/Alexander Hassenstein, Pool)

