.
.
.
.
Language

Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport, two runways briefly closed

A file photo shows an American Airlines jet, far left, sits on a remote stretch of runway at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday, May 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A file photo shows an American Airlines jet, far left, sits on a remote stretch of runway at Los Angeles International Airport, May 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport, two runways briefly closed

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A passenger was taken to the hospital Friday night after jumping out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

United Express flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, was pulling away from a gate shortly after 7 p.m. when the man unsuccessfully tried to breach the cockpit, then managed to open the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the tarmac, according to the airport and SkyWest.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The man was taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The twin-engine Embraer 175, which was headed to Salt Lake City, returned to its gate, the airport said.

It was still there hours later.

Nobody else aboard the plane was injured.

The FBI was investigating.

It was the second disruption at LAX in two days.

On Thursday, a driver plowed through a chain-link fence at a FedEx cargo facility and went onto the airfield, crossing runways as police chased the car. Police said the driver was detained and no injuries were reported. Two runways were briefly closed.

Read more:

US Delta flight diverted after man threatens to ‘take plane down’

US screens over 2 mln people at airports as travel picks up after COVID-19 downturn

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad
Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
Top Content
Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid tensions with Britain in Black Sea Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid tensions with Britain in Black Sea
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says logistics ready for Iranian fuel imports Lebanon’s Hezbollah says logistics ready for Iranian fuel imports
Fledgling UAE rail network step towards bridging the Gulf Fledgling UAE rail network step towards bridging the Gulf
Iran deal return ‘very hard’ if talks drag on, warns Blinken during France visit Iran deal return ‘very hard’ if talks drag on, warns Blinken during France visit
‘No reply’ from Iran over expired nuclear inspections agreement: UN watchdog IAEA ‘No reply’ from Iran over expired nuclear inspections agreement: UN watchdog IAEA
Rare tornado tears through Czech Republic, 3 dead hundreds injured Rare tornado tears through Czech Republic, 3 dead hundreds injured
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More