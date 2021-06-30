.
.
.
.
Language

Amazon dispatches Alexa to tell stories to children

Amazon’s Echo Spot device powered by its Alexa digital assistant is seen at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 11, 2019. (AFP)
Amazon’s Echo Spot device powered by its Alexa digital assistant is seen at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 11, 2019. (AFP)

Amazon dispatches Alexa to tell stories to children

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Amazon on Tuesday said that its Alexa digital assistant can now be a reading buddy for children, coaching them when they get stuck on words.

A “Reading Sidekick” feature gives people with Echo smart speakers and subscriptions to Amazon Kids+ service a way to help children ages between 5 and 10 years of age become better readers, according to the Seattle-based internet firm.

Alexa will read stories aloud to children while also encouraging them to participate.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“With the arrival of Reading Sidekick, we are hopeful we can make reading fun for millions of kids to set them up for a lifetime of learning and a love of reading,” said Marissa Mierow, head of Alexa Education and Learning.

“Alexa provides a welcoming, no-judgment zone and is always ready to help and to read.”

Subscriptions to the Kids+ service offering books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games start at $3 monthly.

With Sidekick, children can tell Alexa it is time to read, mentioning the title of the book in hand and telling the digital assistant whether they want many or few turns reading aloud.

As children read, Alexa praises progress and offers prompts when they are stuck on words, according to Amazon.
If a child continues struggling, Alexa shifts to a read-after-me mode.

Parents using the service will be able to see how much time their children spend reading and which books, Amazon said.

Read more:

Amazon digital assistant Alexa gets new skill

Amazon brings Samuel L. Jackson’s voice to Alexa to lure more users

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait
Top Content
US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria
Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages
Pakistan workers looking to travel to Saudi Arabia flood Islamabad vaccine center Pakistan workers looking to travel to Saudi Arabia flood Islamabad vaccine center
Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict
Political solution only way to resolve Syrian crisis: Saudi FM Political solution only way to resolve Syrian crisis: Saudi FM
US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More