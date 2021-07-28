.
.
.
.
Language

Woman unaware she had $39 mln lottery ticket in purse for weeks

French grids of EuroMillions, Loto and Keno by Francaise des Jeux (FDJ), the operator of France's national lottery games, are pictured on July 12, 2012 in Paris. (AFP/Marion Berard)
A file photo shows a French grids of EuroMillions, Loto and Keno by Francaise des Jeux (FDJ), the operator of France's national lottery games. (AFP)

Woman unaware she had $39 mln lottery ticket in purse for weeks

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Lottery officials say a woman in Germany carried a winning ticket in her purse for weeks without realizing it was worth about 33 million euros ($39 million).

Lotto Bayern said Wednesday that the 45-year-old woman was the sole winner of a draw on June 9, having correctly guessed seven fields on a German lottery ticket.

It quoted the woman, who wasn’t named, saying “I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost 33 million euros around in my purse for several weeks.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The mother of one had picked random numbers on the 1.20-euro lottery ticket and doesn’t plan to play again, saying the win was “more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me,” the company quoted her as saying.

It said she plans to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.

Read more:

Lucky Frenchman bags second million-Euro lottery win

Egyptian New Jersey gas station owner sells winning $521 mln lottery ticket

US state of Ohio unveils $1 million lottery system to get people vaccinated

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Top Content
An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle
Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years
Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict
Top 10 tallest buildings in the world today Top 10 tallest buildings in the world today
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Afghanistan would be ‘pariah state’ if Taliban forcefully take control: Blinken Afghanistan would be ‘pariah state’ if Taliban forcefully take control: Blinken
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More