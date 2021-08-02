.
Bill Gates, Melinda French finalize divorce: Business Insider

File photo of Microsoft Corp. founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, right, and his wife Melinda Gates attend to a child as they meet with members of the Mushar community at Jamsot Village near Patna, India. (AP)
Microsoft Corp. founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, right, and his wife at the time Melinda Gates attend to a child as they meet with members of the Mushar community at Jamsot Village near Patna, India. (File photo: AP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, was finalized on Monday, Business Insider reported, citing court documents. The couple filed for divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage, but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

The Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

The Gateses have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines. The foundation last year committed some $1.75 billion to COVID-19 relief.

