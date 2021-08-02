NYC restaurant serves world’s most expensive fries for $200

Serendipty3, a cozy eatery in New York City, is serving a plate of fries for $200, making them the most expensive portion of fried potato in the world.

Creative director and chef Joe Calderone said that they are so honored to be recognized by Guinness World Records for their creation of the world’s most expensive French fries, the Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites.

“We look forward to creating even more over-the-top recipes in the future,” he added.

The fries are made with copious amounts of truffle butter, truffle shavings and edible gold, and are served on a crystal plate.

The restaurant also serves the world’s priciest burgers at $295 and most expensive ice cream at $1000.

Once cut into shape, the potatoes are first blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne, and then in French champagne vinegar. Then, the fries are cooked three times in goose fat from the southwest of France, to give the outer shell a crispy, crunchy texture.

The fries, which were granted the record-topping status on 12 July, start out as Chipperbec potatoes – a variety of US-grown white potato dubbed the “world’s greatest for frying”.

While the potatoes are being prepared and fried, another chef across the kitchen prepares a cheese sauce to accompany the dish. This is made by melting plenty of truffle butter in a pan, adding flour, 100 per cent grass-fed cream from Jersey cows, and cubes of gruyere truffled Swiss raclette.

