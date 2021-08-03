.
A slice of Princess Diana’s 40-year-old wedding cake is going up for auction

In this file photo taken on July 29, 1981 Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral. London, July 29, 1981. File photo: AFP)
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

In what might be the most expensive – and oldest - dessert you can get your hands on, a slice of cake from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1981 royal nuptials is up for auction.

Weighing about 28 ounces, the slice comes from one of the 23 cakes made for the royal wedding, according to Dominic Winter Auctioneers.

The slice likely came from the side of a cake or the top of a single-tier cake, according to the UK auction house, and was probably sent to Clarence House for the consumption of the Queen Mother’s staff.

It ended up in the possession of Moyra Smith, an employee of the Queen Mother, and was originally sold to the auction house in 2008 on behalf of Smith’s family. The 40-year-old slice been sitting in a plastic-wrapped cake tin ever since.

The 40-year-old slice, which has been kept in plastic wrap in an old cake tin, was sold to Dominic Winter Auctioneers in 2008 on behalf of Smith’s family.

“It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it,” the website of the auctioneers reads.

The listing also includes printed Ceremonial and Order of Service programs for the wedding, which had an estimated worldwide television audience of more than 700 million people. It also includes a memorial Royal Wedding Breakfast program.

The auction is on August 11. The cake slice is expected to go for at least $300.

This announcement comes just a few months after Princess Diana’s sons agreed to loan her wedding dress to go on public display at Kensington Palace. A car Prince Charles gave Princess Diana as an engagement present also recently went up for auction, selling for more than $72,000.

Last month, Princes William and Harry put aside their differences to unveil a statue of Princess Diana, cementing their late mother’s place in royal history on what would have been her 60th birthday.

