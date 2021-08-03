Two-headed baby sea turtle found on US beach

A two-headed baby sea turtle was found on a beach in the United States’ South Carolina on Wednesday, online news media CNN reported on Tuesday.

A group of volunteers and park patrollers at Edisto Beach State Park were conducting their routine inventory to check on sea turtle nests in the area when they stumbled upon the two-headed turtle, according to a post on South Carolina State Park’ Facebook.

The two-headed sea turtle constituted of one out of three live hatchlings found in a nest.

“While performing an inventory this past Wednesday, patrollers and volunteers found three alive loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings still in the chamber, but one hatchling in particular stood out because it had two heads!,” the post read.

The Park said that they dug into a turtle nest around three to five days after it began to exhibit “signs of a major emergence”, which helps them determine the nest’s success rate. This often depends on the number of eggs that hatch.

“This two-headed hatchling is the result of a genetic mutation. Other two-headed hatchlings have been found in South Carolina in past years, but this is a first for the patrol team at Edisto Beach State Park,” they were quoted as saying by the CNN.

