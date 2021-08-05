.
Watch: Bear breaks into car in California courthouse parking lot

A bear in California is caught on video opening a car door and climbing inside. (Reuters)
A bear in California is caught on video opening a car door and climbing inside. (Reuters)

Watch: Bear breaks into car in California courthouse parking lot

Reuters

A bear decided to check out a Sierra County Sheriff’s Office Communication/Correction Officer’s vehicle parked in the Sierra County Courthouse parking lot.

On June 6, a security camera captured images of a bear opening a car door and climbing inside.

The animal found nothing of interest and left the vehicle.

“The next morning, when the officer got in her car to go home, she was puzzled to notice the door ajar light illuminated.

She confirmed the rear passenger door was not fully latched; knowing the door had not been ajar when she went to work the previous evening, she took a look through the security footage and discovered the culprit,” Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said.

Also in June, another security camera captured the moments when a teenager saved her family dogs by shoving a bear off the fence of her home in California.

The incident started when a mama bear and her baby cubs were walking across a fence then four dogs ran towards them while barking.

The bear is then seen in the video trying to reach for one of the dogs, but the 17-year-old ran and pushed the bear off the fence, grabbed the dog and they all hurried inside.

Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home

Seven-year-old boy swims to shore for one hour to save drowning family

