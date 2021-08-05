Diva dog dubbed ‘canine version of Beyonce’ looking for ‘personal assistant’

A rescue dog dubbed the ‘male canine version of Beyonce’ for his diva personality is on the lookout for a personal assistant to pamper, entertain and walk him in his new home.

Sir Enzo, a three-year-old sausage dog, loves to be active, ‘walking and playing with his toys in the grounds of his manor’, and hopes to find someone to keep track of his busy schedule and help manage his daily tasks, according to charity organization Friends of Animals Wales.

The charity said: “Enzo is probably the male K9 version of Beyonce, stunning to look at, but a bit of a diva. Just make sure you have plenty of alkaline water which is adequately chilled sitting in your fridge!

“Duties to include pampering, entertaining, walkies, preparation of meals to his exact standards, taking calls from his medical adviser and general worshipping.”

The animal charity said Enzo would like to find a “palatial home, with large drinking fountains, a Michelin Star Chef to prepare his meals and a servant to pander to his every whim, however a home with a garden, a large bowl of water, good food and a human who adores him is absolutely fine.”

“Enzo is a delightful boy who will endear you when you first meet, but he’s also a typical stubborn sausage and will need someone who is experienced with the breed and can understand and manage his moods with kindness.”

The pup has a medical condition called Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus, which means his kidneys are unable to absorb fluids.

Therefore, he’s looking for an adult-only home with no other pets, where his new PA will be understanding that he might not always make it outside in time.

Some of Enzo’s favorite things to do are finding the squeak in toys and long walks in the woods.

If you would like to be considered for the position of PA to Sir Enzo, submit your CV in writing to the rescue.

