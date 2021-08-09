.
.
.
.
Language

Ford launches fragrance geared toward EV drivers that miss the smell of petrol

The Mach Eau fragrance is designed to give them a hint of that fuel-fragrance
The Mach Eau fragrance is designed to mimic the scents from chemicals that are emitted from car interiors, engines and petrol. (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford launches fragrance geared toward EV drivers that miss the smell of petrol

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Ford announced late last month it would be launching a new fragrance for those craving the scent of traditional engines and petrol as more drivers shift gears toward electric vehicles.

“In a Ford-commissioned survey, one in five drivers said the smell of petrol is what they’d miss most when swapping to an electric vehicle, with almost 70 percent claiming they would miss the smell of petrol to some degree. Petrol also ranked as a more popular scent than both wine and cheese, and almost identically to the smell of new books,” Ford said in a press release statement last month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The new scent is designed to help usher these drivers into the future of driving through their sense of smell. Rather than just smelling like petrol though, Mach-Eau is designed to please the nose of any wearer; a high-end fragrance that fuses smoky accords, aspects of rubber and even an ‘animal’ element to give a nod to the Mustang heritage,” the car company said.

The Mach-Eau fragrance was created by renowned fragrance consultancy, Olfiction, with ingredients meant to mimic the scents from chemicals that are emitted from car interiors, engines and petrol.

“Judging by our survey findings, the sensory appeal of petrol cars is still something drivers are reluctant to give up. The Mach Eau fragrance is designed to give them a hint of that fuel-fragrance they still crave. It should linger long enough for the GT’s performance to make any other doubts vaporize too,” said Jay Ward, director of Ford of Europe Product Communications.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum
Top Content
Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln
‘When Messi cries, we all cry:’ Star addresses reports he’s leaving FC Barcelona ‘When Messi cries, we all cry:’ Star addresses reports he’s leaving FC Barcelona
Saudi Arabia will receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug 9: SPA Saudi Arabia will receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug 9: SPA
Mid East’s largest wind farm in Saudi Arabia starts electricity production  Mid East’s largest wind farm in Saudi Arabia starts electricity production 
Saudi Arabia’s health ministry denies approving Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines Saudi Arabia’s health ministry denies approving Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines
Plastic coffee pods could have hormone-altering effects: Scientists Plastic coffee pods could have hormone-altering effects: Scientists
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More