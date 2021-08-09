Ford launches fragrance geared toward EV drivers that miss the smell of petrol

Ford announced late last month it would be launching a new fragrance for those craving the scent of traditional engines and petrol as more drivers shift gears toward electric vehicles.

“In a Ford-commissioned survey, one in five drivers said the smell of petrol is what they’d miss most when swapping to an electric vehicle, with almost 70 percent claiming they would miss the smell of petrol to some degree. Petrol also ranked as a more popular scent than both wine and cheese, and almost identically to the smell of new books,” Ford said in a press release statement last month.

“The new scent is designed to help usher these drivers into the future of driving through their sense of smell. Rather than just smelling like petrol though, Mach-Eau is designed to please the nose of any wearer; a high-end fragrance that fuses smoky accords, aspects of rubber and even an ‘animal’ element to give a nod to the Mustang heritage,” the car company said.

The Mach-Eau fragrance was created by renowned fragrance consultancy, Olfiction, with ingredients meant to mimic the scents from chemicals that are emitted from car interiors, engines and petrol.

“Judging by our survey findings, the sensory appeal of petrol cars is still something drivers are reluctant to give up. The Mach Eau fragrance is designed to give them a hint of that fuel-fragrance they still crave. It should linger long enough for the GT’s performance to make any other doubts vaporize too,” said Jay Ward, director of Ford of Europe Product Communications.