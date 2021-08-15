.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Luxembourg refuses to grant license for Russia’s RT German channel

  • Font
Russia Today (RT) television broadcast van parked ahead of a friendly football match between Russia and Argentina in Moscow on November 11, 2017. (AFP)
A file photo shows Russia Today (RT) television broadcast van parked ahead of a friendly football match between Russia and Argentina in Moscow on November 11, 2017. (AFP)

Luxembourg refuses to grant license for Russia’s RT German channel

AFP

Published: Updated:

Luxembourg has refused to grant a license for Russian state-backed network RT to broadcast a German-language channel from the country, the authorities said.

“The Luxembourg Department of Media, Telecommunications and Digital Policy concluded that Luxembourg is not the competent jurisdiction for ‘RT auf Deutsch’ as the technical criteria are not met,” the office of Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said in a statement sent Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As the broadcaster has an office in Germany and a significant part of the workforce involved in the pursuit of the audiovisual media service activity operates in Germany, ‘RT auf Deutsch’ is deemed to be under the jurisdiction of the Federal Republic of Germany.”

Kremlin-controlled RT – formerly known as Russia Today – applied for the satellite broadcasting license in Luxembourg in June to circumvent German regulations blocking licenses for state-owned foreign media.

“The Luxembourg government had a certain latitude to refuse the notification. It decided that it was not territorially competent given that all of RT’s resources are in Berlin,” Thierry Hoscheit, president of the Grand Duchy’s independent audiovisual authority, told AFP.

RT said in a statement that it had received the response of the Luxembourg authorities and its lawyers “are reviewing the letter to decide on further steps.”

RT – funded heavily by the Russian state – is widely seen as part of the Kremlin’s overseas propaganda efforts.

Read more:

Russia denies BBC reporter’s expulsion is media crackdown

Lithuania’s media watchdog bans Russian broadcaster RT, follows Latvia

French regulator warns Russia’s RT over Syria report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Taliban want ‘peaceful’ transition of power ‘as soon as possible’: Spokesman Taliban want ‘peaceful’ transition of power ‘as soon as possible’: Spokesman
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official
Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More