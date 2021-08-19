.
Saudi Arabian student creates portrait of Crown Prince using 15,000 Lego pieces

Yousef spoke to Al Arabiya and said that the portrait took a whole month of work and effort, by installing colored plastic pieces, to produce the image of the Crown Prince.

Al Arabiya English

A student at Princess Noura bin Abdulrahman University in Riyadh has created a portrait of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman using 15,000 Lego pieces while she spent most of the past year studying remotely at home.

The Saudi student, Reem Abdelkhaleq Yousef, said she finished the work on a 120X80 cm board during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yousef spoke to Al Arabiya and said that the portrait took a whole month of work and effort, by installing colored plastic pieces, to produce the image of the Crown Prince.

“My mother assured me that installing these pieces takes a long time, but I went through the experience and the challenge, until I was able to come up with the painting I wished for, and then I published it through my Twitter account to huge applause from followers,” she told Al Arabiya.

