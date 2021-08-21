.
Liverpool in talks with forward Mohamed Salah over new contract: Klopp

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with RB Leipzig's Kevin Kampl. (Reuters)
A fiel photo shows Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R). (Reuters

Liverpool in talks with forward Mohamed Salah over new contract: Klopp

Reuters

Premier League club Liverpool have opened talks with forward Mohamed Salah over a new contract, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Serie A club AS Roma in 2017, has two years left on his current deal.

The Egypt international is one of Klopp’s key players, having scored 126 goals in all competitions and helped the club win the Premier League and Champions League titles.

“I am involved in pretty much everything in the club. Maybe some talks happen without me, that’s possible, but apart from that I know about all the things,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“Two things. Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment football-wise, mood-wise ... When there are talks then there are talks – and when there is a decision, we will tell you.

“Until then, it’s only important how the parties work together in these things ... If that’s perfect, what it is, then we don’t have to talk about anything else ... With two years left, you can imagine there are talks, that’s it.”

Liverpool recently offered fresh long-term deals to midfielder Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson, along with defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Klopp last week said captain Jordan Henderson was likely to follow suit.

Liverpool host Burnley in their second league game of the season later on Saturday.

