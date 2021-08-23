‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer

A TikTok user said some of his followers helped him discover he has cancer, according to a video he recently published.



“TikTok told me I might have cancer and it seems they were right,” the man with username Seattle Tech Bro announced in a video.

The creator regularly posts informative content relating to technology, finance, and career progression when users noticed a lump in his neck that had them concerned.





One user had commented a video of his saying: “Your thyroid looks a bit swollen. You might want to get that checked out.”



Another user named Ramya Prasad had sent a direct message to the creator saying, “Enjoying your videos. Sorry if this is overstepping. Your thyroid looks a bit swollen, please get it checked. Usually it’s just an enlarged thyroid but sometimes it’s thyroid cancer.”



According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), thyroid cancer symptoms include:



• A lump or swelling on the side of the neck is the most common symptom.



• Having trouble breathing.



• Having trouble swallowing.



• Having a hoarse voice.





After seeing the comments, several rounds of tests and ultrasounds showed that there was a 95 percent chance that the lump was cancerous, according to the TikTok creator.



“I had two options: I can either take out my entire thyroid, or I can take out the cancerous bit,” he said in his video announcing the diagnosis.



Seattle Tech Bro has nearly 20,000 followers and tens of thousands of views on his videos. The latest video announcing his diagnosis garnered over 1.2 million views as of August 23.



He also announced that he might be producing less videos and content during his recovery period.



“It’s quite hard to talk,” he said. “This video, yes I recorded it, but it drains me to talk so much.”

