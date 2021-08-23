Watch: Honduras referee pulls gun out on fans after controversial penalty

A referee in Honduras was forced to pull out a gun in self-defense after players and fans who contested his decisions and attempted to attack him for awarding a controversial penalty kick to the opposing team, according to a video that went viral.

The video that went viral earlier in the week showed a number of fans descending to the football pitch at the end of the match between two local teams in Honduras.

Moments later, a gunshot can be heard and the referee himself appears in the video walking around with a pistol in his hand.

Local media reports placed the incident in La Jigua, Copán, in western Honduras.

According to The Sun newspaper, one fan could be heard calling the armed referee a "son of a b***h."