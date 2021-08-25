World’s largest, tallest observation wheel Ain Dubai set to open on October 21

Dubai Holding has announced that Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, is set to open on October 21, according to a statement released by Dubai Media Office.

Ticket sales for Dubai’s most anticipated attraction have been open to the public on Tuesday.

Standing at over 250-metres high, Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai's long list of world record-breaking attractions.

The monument will strengthen Dubai’s global position as a key tourism hub, continuing to build on the emirate's reputation as a leader in the global leisure and entertainment landscape.

Ronald Drake, General Manager of Ain Dubai, said: “Ain Dubai offers unique experiences catering to all audiences, including luxurious special event cabins; nightlife and party occasions; unique dining and culinary options; family-friendly cabins and customisable romantic experiences for special moments. We are the ultimate celebration destination, so it was only fitting that we celebrate the opening in style. More exciting details of what to expect from our grand opening will be revealed soon. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Ain Dubai.”

From dining in the sky and exclusive celebration packages to bespoke corporate and event offerings, Ain Dubai brings over 19 truly unique and customisable experiences, all against the backdrop of Dubai’s dazzling skyline.

Open both day and night, Ain Dubai visitors will be able to experience two very different sides of Dubai, from the stunning Bluewaters views to a host of night-time entertainment. Visitors can gaze at the sunset’s golden rays glittering across the skyscrapers or watch Dubai’s spectacular LED lights switch on as it gets darker.

Offering unique views of Dubai's iconic landmarks from indoor, air-conditioned cabins and a huge range of entertainment to keep visitors coming back for more, the experiences are split into three main categories: Observation Cabins, Social Cabins and Private Cabins, with experiences starting with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes, up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.

The Observation Cabins provide the perfect platform for those never-seen-before Instagrammable 360-degree views of Dubai, as guests climb steadily through the sky on the world's tallest observation wheel to create a magical photobook memory of one of the world’s most iconic cities and all its incredible landmarks.

Visitors can experience a uniquely fun way to relax into the end of a busy day or start an incredible night out at the Social Cabins, which feature beverage-inclusive packages that offer something for everyone. They can also step into a premium cabin for the VIP treatment or get the best social vibes at the Ain Dubai Sky Bar cabins.

Visitors can also reach new heights with Ain Dubai’s Private Cabin that provides full exclusivity. Unique celebration packages will also be available for birthdays, engagements, weddings, business functions and more. The private cabins can be customized to cater for all sorts of events, from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities to treat VIP guests.

The magnificent Ain Dubai sits at the heart of the unique, must-visit lifestyle destination, Bluewaters, where the charm and exclusivity of island living meets the exuberance of a sophisticated urban lifestyle.

Bluewaters boasts hospitality, lifestyle, residential, and leisure and entertainment opportunities.

