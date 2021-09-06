Kitten survives 230-mile journey across UK in car engine compartment 

A kitten survived a 230-mile journey from Wales to Leeds in England in the tight compartment of a car engine, animal rescuers in Britain said.

The car’s owner told rescuers that he opened the hood of the car upon his arrival in Leeds after noticing a strange nose that seemed to be coming from the front of his vehicle.

The cat is believed to have been trapped in the engine for the entire four-hour car ride, the man said.

He reportedly realized that the cat was trapped in the engine when it refused to come out for food, and so he called the rescuers to help save it.

“I managed to reach the poor kitten and bring him to safety. He was absolutely covered in grease, but thankfully had no injuries so he’s a very lucky cat,” animal rescue officer Rebecca Goulding said.

“The caller explained that they’d heard a strange noise all the way from South Wales and had assumed it was something wrong with the engine.”

“He’s so lucky to have not been burnt or injured. He’s definitely used up one of his nine lives on the trip,” she said.

The six-week-old kitten is being taken care of by RSPCA Halifax rescuers while officials try to determine whether the animal is a stray or someone’s missing pet.

