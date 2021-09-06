.
New world record for most expensive falcon sold in Saudi action for over $465,000

The Gyrfalcon was sold on Sunday on the last day of the International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA). (SPA)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A new world record has been set for the most expensive falcon when a US white Gyrfalcon was sold for $466,667 (1.75 million Saudi riyals) in an auction in Saudi Arabia.

The Gyrfalcon was sold on Sunday on the last day of the International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA), organized by the Saudi Falcon Club (SFC) at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

Falcons on a plane? Here's how GCC carriers regulate wild bird travel

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the falcon is a Gyr Qarmousha Falcon “Falco Rusticolus” (Ultra White) Farkh (under one-year-old) from the American Pacific Northwest Falcons farm, one of the best international breeding farm. The falcon sold measures 16.5 inches long and wide and weighs around 980 grams.

Previous falcons sold at the IFBA have also witnessed record sales, including one rare Canadian falcon for $66,676 (350,000 Saudi Riyals).

This year’s auction saw participating international breeding farms from 14 different countries.

Falconry has a long history in the Middle East with up to 50 percent of the world’s falconers located in the region, and many travel across borders for hunting and competitions.

