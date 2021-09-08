Tiger King zookeeper Erik Cowie dies at 53

Erik Cowie, one of the zookeepers featured in Netflix series Tiger King, died on Friday at the age of 53, online news media the Independent reported on Wednesday.

As of yet, no cause of death has been disclosed but he was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment bedroom.

Law enforcement sources told online news media TMZ that Cowie was visiting a friend at her apartment, where he was found dead. A large bottle of vodka was found at the scene, according to investigating officers.

Cowie was one of zookeepers who took care of Tigers at the Oklahoma-based Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which is now defunct, and was previously owned by eccentric tiger trader Joe Exotic who is now serving jailtime for wildlife violations and plotting to kill his arch nemesis animal rights activist who was at the center of the Netflix series Carole Baskin.

Cowie opened up about how much he regretted working with Joe Exotic because he was instructed to put some animals down for no reason.

Last year, an Oklahoma-based federal judge awarded Carole Baskin ownership of the zoo and according to recent media reports, she sold it with the provision that the land cannot be used as a zoo for the next 100 years.

