Dog saves 90-year-old woman’s life, appointed S. Korea’s first honorary rescue pup

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

A dog that saved a 90-year-old woman’s life after she fainted in a rice field has been named South Korea’s first honorary rescue dog, according to a report.

The dog’s owner had gone missing for 40 hours before authorities found her with her four-legged companion named Baekgu, CNN reported on Thursday.

Security videos from a nearby farm reportedly showed the woman named Kim, and “her little white dog leaving the village.”

Search crews, including firefighters and volunteers, found Kim in a field “where rice grew tall and full, hiding her from view.”

Due to heavy rains, the woman was reportedly drenched and unable to get herself up after falling.


“Throughout the entire ordeal, as the weather got worse and the night grew cold, Baekgu stayed by her side, keeping her body temperature up, even as she began experiencing symptoms of hypothermia,” CNN reported, citing a police press release.

Authorities used thermal drone during the search “which detected the little dog’s thermal signature in the rice field.”

CNN reported that the woman is now recovering in a hospital and Baekgu was awarded a new title “for his courage.”

“The National Fire Agency had introduced a regulation last year that allowed the appointment of honorary firefighters, fire ambassadors and rescue dogs, making Baekgu the country's first-ever honorary rescue dog,” according to CNN.

