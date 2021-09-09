Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps

While the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered travel plans for many, the Expo 2020 Dubai will allow visitors to take a unique journey around the world with a customizable passport that will track their trips to over 200 pavilions, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Similar to a real passport, each Expo 2020 passport is different from the other and includes enhanced security features, such as a unique number, an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details, and hidden watermarked images on each page.

The 50-page booklet also includes picture of the pavilions of the three main Expo 2020 themes – the Opportunity Pavilion’s Mission Possible, the Mobility Pavilion’s Alif, and the Sustainability Pavilion’s Terra – as well as the famous al-Wasl Plaza.

.@expo2020dubai visitors will be able to ‘travel’ around the world, with a fun, customisable passport that keeps a record of their journey as they explore 200-plus participating pavilionshttps://t.co/WxWobDaOPX pic.twitter.com/ckwB5zYMEm — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 9, 2021

The passport also celebrates the United Arab Emirates’ Golden Jubilee year with a special page stamped in gold foil, featuring a photograph from 1971 of the country’s founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Visitors can purchase the passport for 20 AED ($5.45) from all official Expo 2020 Dubai stores across the site, from Dubai’s Airport Terminal 3, or online.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which will begin on October 1, is set to be the world’s biggest cultural gathering, with more than 60 live events every day and hundreds of cultural and culinary experiences for 182 consecutive days.

