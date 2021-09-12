.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at US football game

  • Font
A cat runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (File photo: AP)
A cat runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (File photo: AP)

Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at US football game

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The most notable catch in Saturday in during the game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn’t even happen on the field.

Wasn’t even a football. It was a cat.

The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it but they were scaring it downward,” said Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami and season-ticket holder who with his wife Kimberly brings the flag to each home game. “It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon.’”

That’s when the Cromers unhooked the flag from the ties they use to keep it on a railing and hoped for the best. The petrified cat fell, bounced a bit off the flag and eventually was secured by some in the nearby student section before being brought away by stadium security workers.

The cat was not showing any signs of injury. The Cromers, other than a spilled beverage and getting sprayed by the dangling cat, were otherwise fine.

“Strangest thing that’s ever happened at a game,” Kimberly Cromer said.

Read more:

Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India

Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off

Cat saves elderly woman’s life, leads rescue team to ravine where she fell down

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Top Content
Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30 Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30
‘You are what you eat’: Your diet may be affecting your mental health, here’s how ‘You are what you eat’: Your diet may be affecting your mental health, here’s how
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan
Taliban: ‘Positive signs’ international community will recognize our government soon Taliban: ‘Positive signs’ international community will recognize our government soon
France says the Taliban are lying, will have no relationship with them France says the Taliban are lying, will have no relationship with them
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More