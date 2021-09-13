A snake, cat or tortoise: Here are the 10 longest living pets in the world

Some people might not be able to handle the responsibility of caring for a pet animal for the rest of their lives, but some want a companion by their side for decades. Here are some of the longest-living pets in the world.

10. Snakes

While a subject of nightmares for many, snakes have long been pets that many people enjoy the company of.

Common snake types that are kept as pets would be the Corn Snake, with an average lifespan of five to ten years, and the Rosy Boa, with a lifespan of 25 years.

There’s also the Ball Python, with a lifespan of over 30 years. The oldest living animal of this snake breed resides in Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri in the US and is 62 years old.

9. Goldfish

Some house pets tend to live longer indoors or in captivity but this doesn’t apply to Goldfish.

Goldfish can live up to 10 years in a tank but can live up to 30 years in a pond. In the wild, they could live up to an average of 41 years, according to the National Geographic.

Since their size usually depends on the size of the tank they tend to live in, they can grow up to 16 inches when in the wild.

8. House Cats

With an average lifespan of 15 years, house cats are one of the best and easiest pets to have.

“These numbers may seem low, but they represent an average of the lifespans of ancient, well-cared-for kitties; unfortunate individuals who died early from disease or accident; and everybody in between,” veterinarian Jennifer Coates was quotes as saying by website PetMD, in reference to the 10 to 20-year range of a house cat’s lifespan.

Outdoor cats however, tend to have a shorter life expectancy, ranging around two to seven years because they encounter more dangers such as getting attacked by other animals, picking up diseases, ingesting something poisonous or getting hit by a vehicle.

The oldest known household cat lived until it was 31 years old.

7. Box Turtle

The most common turtle type found in the wild, the Box Turtle can be easily found in the eastern part of the US.

Their average life expectancy is 25 to 35 years.

6. Umbrella Cockatoo

Named after their unique head-crest, Umbrella Cockatoos are known to have a lifespan of 70 to 80 years of age in captivity, especially when receiving the right care.

This bird originates from the Northern Islands in Indonesia and is known for its flamboyant personality and ability to mimic hand movements and simple phrases.

The oldest Umbrella Cockatoo alive was born in 1925 and resides in Florida and is 89 years old.

5. Gecko

Found on every continent on the planet except Antarctica, Geckos commonly ear flower nectar, fruits and insects. These creatures can also store food in the fat in their tails in case they ever run out of food.

They come in all colors and shapes. The common House Gecko’s expected lifespan is 5 years but the Leopard Gecko, named after its leopard-like spots, has a life expectancy of 15 to 20 years.

4. Koi Fish

Koi Fish have an average lifespan of 15 years outside Japan.

Native to Japan, these fish can live up to 40 years.

It is believed that this difference in life expectancy is due to the harsh Japanese winters as they tend to hibernate during the colder months, which they cannot do in areas with warmer climates.

Hibernation time has been known to increase their lifespans.

3. Horses

The average lifespan of these majestic creatures ranges between 25 and 30 years.

Horses are high maintenance animals as they need a lot of space, care and food. To ensure a longer lifespan, experts suggest that they be supplied with the best quality food possible as this will keep them healthy longer and build their immune system to help them better protect themselves from illness and infection.

2. Parrots

Parrots are great pets for those who are looking to have a chatty companion for life.

Large parrots such as Macaws are among the longest living parrot species, with an average life expectancy of 50 years and some are known to have lived up to 100 years.

African Gray Parrot can also live up to 60 years of age or more.

1. Tortoise

Those looking for a pet for life will find that the Tortoise is one of the best options out there. Some tortoise species have been known to live for over a century.

The Sulcata Tortoise, Leopard Tortoise and the Egyptian Tortoise are among the longest-living pets and the chances of them outliving their owners are very high.

With the ability to grow to be up to four feet long, Giant Tortoises live the longest are very common house pets.

Other smaller tortoise species such as Hermann’s Tortoise can live up to 90 years old.

