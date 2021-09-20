.
French slackliner scales 70-meter high rope from Eiffel Tower 

French acrobat Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline between the Eiffel Tower and the Theatre National de Chaillot as part of events around France for National Heritage Day in Paris, France, September 18, 2021. (Reuters)
French acrobat Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline between the Eiffel Tower and the Theatre National de Chaillot as part of events around France for National Heritage Day in Paris, France, September 18, 2021. (Reuters)

French slackliner scales 70-meter high rope from Eiffel Tower

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Cheers and applause echoed around the Eiffel Tower on Saturday as French slackliner Nathan Paulin walked across a rope suspended 70 meters above the ground from the first floor of Paris’ iconic monument.

Paulin - who was attached to a safety line - finished the 600-meter course, which included sitting and lying on the rope that led towards the Chaillot Theatre with a backdrop of the French capital’s skyline, within 30 minutes as part of live performance festival organized by the theatre.

Paulin, 27, first walked on a slackline 10 years ago. He said it wasn’t easy to complete Saturday’s feat, which took four years of practice, not to mention his childhood fear of heights.

“It’s really beautiful starting from the Eiffel Tower,” he said. “During the performance, I really didn’t feel it, I really didn’t have a fear of heights.”

Paulin in 2019 conducted a 150-meter-high, 510-meter-long slackline walk between two skyscrapers at Paris’ La Defense business district.

He said although it wasn’t easy, he was happy to be able to share the performance with the public.

