.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Nyet! Sweden rejects couple’s request to name baby boy ‘Vladimir Putin’

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves to participants of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Park in Sochi. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves to participants of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Park in Sochi. (Reuters)

Nyet! Sweden rejects couple’s request to name baby boy ‘Vladimir Putin’

AFP

Published: Updated:

Sweden’s tax authority has rejected a couple’s request to name their newly born son “Vladimir Putin,” arguing the name was inappropriate.

The Swedish Tax Agency ruling said that under the country’s law “first names can only be names that cannot cause offense, or be assumed to cause distress, to the person carrying the name.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added that “surnames are not suitable as first names, and this also applies to names that resemble surnames,” said the ruling, which was issued in early September.

The tax agency also refused to consider “Vladimir” and “Putin” as two separate first names, saying it had to be considered “in its entirety”, and therefore rejected it.

The letter announcing the rejection of the name, shared by Russia’s president, also contained a new name registration form for the new parents, who live in a village in southern Sweden.

Read more:

Kremlin critic Navalny mocks Putin over accusation he consciously left in a coma

Russia’s Putin quarantines after close contacts test positive for COVID-19

Russia’s pro-Putin party wins parliamentary vote, exit polls show

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence
The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout
Top Content
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More