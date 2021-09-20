.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Swarm of bees kill endangered African penguins in Cape Town 

  • Font
African penguins swim in a large overhanging water tank called Penguin in the sky at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on December 11, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
African penguins swim in a large overhanging water tank called Penguin in the sky at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on December 11, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Swarm of bees kill endangered African penguins in Cape Town

AFP, South Africa

Published: Updated:

A swarm of bees has killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said on Sunday.

“After tests, we found bee stings around the penguins’ eyes,” said the foundation’s David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is a very rare occurrence. We do not expect it to happen often, it’s a fluke.”

“There were also dead bees on the scene,” he told AFP by telephone.

An African penguin swims in a large overhanging water tank called Penguin in the sky at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on December 11, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
An African penguin swims in a large overhanging water tank called Penguin in the sky at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on December 11, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

The protected birds, found on Friday, were from a colony at Simonstown, a small town near Cape Town.

The area is a national park and the Cape honey bees are part of the ecosystem.

“The penguins... must not die just like that as they are already in danger of extinction. They are a protected species,” said Roberts.

The South African National Parks said the birds were taken to the foundation for post-mortems and samples sent for disease and toxicology testing.

“There were no external physical injuries found on any of the birds,” a parks statement said.

The post-mortems showed all the penguins had multiple bee stings.

African penguins, which inhabit the coast and islands of southern Africa, are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list, meaning they face a high risk of extinction.

Read more:

Scientists looking for volunteers to watch cat videos, interpret pets’ behavior

Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs

World’s largest jellyfish can sting up to 150 people, spotted in English waters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park
Top Content
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing  Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing 
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More