Girl behind ‘side-eyeing Chloe’ meme to sell picture as NFT for over $15,000

The young girl who became famous overnight when a photo of her went viral is selling her meme as a NFT for thousands of dollars, according to media reports.

Chloe Clem became an internet sensation in 2013 after her mother shared a video of her daughter’s unimpressed reaction to a surprise Disneyland trip.

In the video, Chloe’s mother is heard revealing the surprise to her two young daughters. Her daughter, Lenny, was ecstatic but when the camera pans over to Chloe, the little girl had a different reaction.

The image, of Clem giving the ‘side-eye,’ is now a widely-used meme to express concern.

An NFT, or a non-fungible token, is a unique digital asset that represents ownership of items like art, video clips, music, and more. It provides a digital certificate of ownership for the item purchases but bears no copyright.

Since Clem is auctioning off her image as an NFT, it will give the auction’s winner ownership over the digital token that represents the meme but not the meme itself.

NFTs are usually bought in cryptocurrencies, so the transaction is recorded on a publicly available ledger called the blockchain.

Bids start at 5 Ethereum – a form of cryptocurrency worth roughly $15,000.

Clem’s family told local media that they would be using the money from the auction to pay for their daughter’s education.

