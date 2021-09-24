.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Elon Musk, singer Grimes ‘semi-separated’ after three years

  • Font
Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP)
Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP)

Elon Musk, singer Grimes ‘semi-separated’ after three years

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post’s Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.”

But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk told the Post. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

A message seeking comment from a representative for Grimes was not immediately returned.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has six other children from previous relationships. He has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

Read more:

Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy with the strangest name

Deepfake video shows Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, in ‘Star Trek’ alien showdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drone heading towards Abha Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drone heading towards Abha
White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support
llamas could be a secret weapon in the fight against COVID-19: Research llamas could be a secret weapon in the fight against COVID-19: Research
British police arrest man over killing of school teacher in London park British police arrest man over killing of school teacher in London park
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More