Rare Oreo Pokemon cookies on sale for thousands of dollars on eBay 

Oreo cookie with a Pokemon character. (Screengrab)
Oreo cookie with a Pokemon character. (Screengrab)

Rare Oreo Pokemon cookies on sale for thousands of dollars on eBay

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dozens of limited-edition Oreo cookies with a rare Pokémon character encrusted on them are on sale for thousands of dollars on eBay.

Oreo launched a collaboration with Pokémon earlier this month that features classic characters like Pikachu. However, the launch of an Oreo cookie with the rarest character – Mew – has garnered bids that go up to $100,000.

Some listings offer a Mew Oreo cookie in “mint condition,” while another claims the cookie was only handled with tongs. Other listings on eBay include photos showing the snack in a plastic package.

The cookies are the latest item in the long-line of collectible Pokémon products. Collecting Pokémon cards was increasingly popular among children and even adults in the 1990s.

Some Pokémon cards have sold for more than $45,000, according to the gaming site Kotaku.

