Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone

“Sorry boss... a croc just ate our drone.”

A cameraman filming for an Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) documentary captured the moment a crocodile leapt from the water and snatched the drone carrying his camera.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I looked up towards the lagoon and saw a crocodile vertical out of the water and heard a great clamping noise of a crocodile's jaws coming together,” cameraman Dane Hirst said.

Video recovered from the wrecked drone shows it skimming above the water towards a crocodile, that is floating virtually stationary, with only its head above the surface, in a lagoon at a crocodile park in Darwin.

The drone captured the moment animal’s tail flicks, and a millisecond later the nose and widening jaws and teeth appear directly in front of the lens. The drone and camera are plunged into the green murky water, coming to rest upside-down of the lagoon's bed as the turbulence clears.

The cameraman was unaware at first what happened but the grandfather of a child that witnessed the attack broke the news that the drone, newly purchased for the shoot, wouldn't be coming back, ABC reported.

A park official said the bite-mangled drone was found two weeks later on the shore of the lagoon. But the video card survived.

The drone has been hung in the ABC newsroom.

Read more:

Storm update: Shaheen weakens in Abu Dhabi’s al-Ain region

Meow: Why can’t house cats roar?

In pictures: Dubai ruler visits Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar pavilions at Expo 2020