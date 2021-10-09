BBC Arabic deletes tweet quoting controversial Egyptian man who got married 33 times

BBC Arabic deleted a tweet quoting an Egyptian man working as a marriage “mohalal”, who got married 33 times in order to help divorced women remarry their ex-husbands, sparking widespread controversy.

After posting a quote by the man on its Twitter account without citing who it was by or providing any context, BBC Arabic deleted the tweet which social media users were angered by.

Advertisement

“Mohalal marriage” is an Islamic law that dictates that after a woman has been divorced from her husband three times, she can no longer remarry him unless she has been married to another man.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The story of Mohammed Mallah spread like wildfire on Egyptian social media platforms after he was a guest on MBC Egypt where he claimed to be doing his “job” as a “charitable act for the sake of God.”

“There are many families that are being destroyed due to divorce happening more than four times,” he said, adding that he decided to “work” with people close to him or friends of friends for no money in return.

“I do this work for the sake of God as voluntary work without any expected reward and I do not take any money in order to protect families from ruin and the separation of couples,” he added.

He said that he married divorced women 33 times despite the fact that he himself is married, adding that his wife is well aware that he does this to avoid the “destruction of families.”

However, regardless of the controversy, Egypt’s highest religious authority Dar al-Ifta issued a statement on Thursday explaining that “mohalal” marriage is forbidden by Sharia (Islamic law).

The edict or fatwa added that Prophet Mohammed cursed those who participated in “mohalal”, indicating it was a major sin.