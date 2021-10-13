.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two-headed baby turtle thrives at Massachusetts animal refuge in US

  • Font
A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle. (Facebook/CapeWildlife)
A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle. (Facebook/CapeWildlife)

Two-headed baby turtle thrives at Massachusetts animal refuge in US

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking — with all six of its legs — at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago.

A threatened species in the state, this turtle is feeding well on blood worms and food pellets, staff at the center say. The two heads operate independently, coming up for air at different times, and inside its shell are two gastrointestinal systems to feed both sides of its body.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The turtle originally came from a nest in West Barnstable that researchers determined was in a hazardous location and needed to be moved. After hatching, turtles in these so-called “head start” nests are sent to different care centers to be monitored before their release in the spring, The Cape Cod Times reported.

The turtle was named after infamous twins Mary-Kate and Ashley upon hatching two weeks ago at New England Wildlife Center, The Boston Globe reported.

Center veterinarian Pria Patel and other staff will continue to monitor the turtle in the coming weeks. They're hoping to perform a CT scan to learn more about its circulatory system.

Read more:

Toby, world’s oldest white rhino, dies in northern Italian zoo aged 54

Gorilla made famous from 2019 selfie, Ndakasi, dies in arms of zoo keeper

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock
US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources
Top Content
Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Saudi experts say Arab youths’ voices must be heard, GCC teens optimistic: Survey Saudi experts say Arab youths’ voices must be heard, GCC teens optimistic: Survey
Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai
UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade
US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More