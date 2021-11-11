Frenchman breaks world record for standing on hot air balloon 4,016 meters high

A 22-year-old Frenchman broke a world record for standing on top of a hot air balloon 4,016 meters in the sky, AFP reported on Thursday.



Balloonist Remi Ouvrard took part in the stunt as part of France’s Telethon fundraising event.

“If we can manage to get closer to 4,000 meters that would be nice, the main objective is at least 3,637 meters. Why? Because the phone number to make donations is 36-37, so symbolically we thought that it would have been great to reach at least this altitude,” he was quoted by AFP as saying.





Ouvrard reached a peak altitude of 4,016 meters (13,175 feet) over Chatellerault, western France.



He was accompanied by his father and mentor Jean-Daniel Ouvrard, who reportedly piloted the balloon.



This event takes place as part of the Telethon, France’s annual fundraising for medical research. The altitude reached was the same digits as the phone number of the Telethon campaign 36-37.





Ouvrard was photographed while on top of the balloon holding signs that showed the phone number.

