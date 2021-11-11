.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Frenchman breaks world record for standing on hot air balloon 4,016 meters high

  • Font
his selfie picture taken on November 10, 2021, shows French balloonist Remi Ouvrard attempting to set a world record by standing on the top of a hot air balloon for the Telethon at an altitude of over 3637 meters, in Chatellerault, western France. (AFP)
This selfie picture taken on November 10, 2021, shows French balloonist Remi Ouvrard attempting to set a world record by standing on the top of a hot air balloon for the Telethon at an altitude of over 3637 meters, in Chatellerault, western France. (AFP)

Frenchman breaks world record for standing on hot air balloon 4,016 meters high

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A 22-year-old Frenchman broke a world record for standing on top of a hot air balloon 4,016 meters in the sky, AFP reported on Thursday.

Balloonist Remi Ouvrard took part in the stunt as part of France’s Telethon fundraising event.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“If we can manage to get closer to 4,000 meters that would be nice, the main objective is at least 3,637 meters. Why? Because the phone number to make donations is 36-37, so symbolically we thought that it would have been great to reach at least this altitude,” he was quoted by AFP as saying.

This selfie picture taken on November 10, 2021, shows French balloonist Remi Ouvrard attempting to set a world record by standing on the top of a hot air balloon for the Telethon at an altitude of over 3637 meters, in Chatellerault, western France. (AFP)
This selfie picture taken on November 10, 2021, shows French balloonist Remi Ouvrard attempting to set a world record by standing on the top of a hot air balloon for the Telethon at an altitude of over 3637 meters, in Chatellerault, western France. (AFP)



Ouvrard reached a peak altitude of 4,016 meters (13,175 feet) over Chatellerault, western France.

He was accompanied by his father and mentor Jean-Daniel Ouvrard, who reportedly piloted the balloon.

This event takes place as part of the Telethon, France’s annual fundraising for medical research. The altitude reached was the same digits as the phone number of the Telethon campaign 36-37.

French balloonist Remi Ouvrard attempts to set a world record by standing on the top of a hot air balloon for the Telethon at an altitude of over 3637 meters on November 10, 2021 in Chatellerault, western France. The altitude should be the same of the phone number of the Telethon campaign 36-37. (AFP)
French balloonist Remi Ouvrard attempts to set a world record by standing on the top of a hot air balloon for the Telethon at an altitude of over 3637 meters on November 10, 2021 in Chatellerault, western France. The altitude should be the same of the phone number of the Telethon campaign 36-37. (AFP)



Ouvrard was photographed while on top of the balloon holding signs that showed the phone number.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia gearing up for hosting world’s largest Camel Festival

US fertility clinic sued for mixing up embryos during IVF procedure

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea Film Festival to kick off in December

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
UAE's renewed diplomacy with Syria could lead to more Arab overtures UAE's renewed diplomacy with Syria could lead to more Arab overtures
Top Content
Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa
Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery
India strengthens ties with GCC nations, invites them to invest in sustainable energy India strengthens ties with GCC nations, invites them to invest in sustainable energy
Israeli ambassador to UK flees London university event amid pro-Palestine protests Israeli ambassador to UK flees London university event amid pro-Palestine protests
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More