Michigan woman tries to hire hitman on fake ‘rent-a-hitman’ website

A woman in the US state of Michigan has been convicted after pleading guilty to trying to kill her ex-husband using a fake website called “Rent-a-Hitman,” according to US media reports.

The woman, Wendy Lynn Wein, first caught the attention of authorities in 2020 when she submitted a form on the fake website.

According to Mlive.com, the website was set up by as a cyber-security test site by an individual who then alerted police to her “service request.”

Authorities then arrested her after she had handed over $5,000 to an undercover police officer posing as a hitman.

According to FOX 2, Bob Innes started the website as a class project in 2005. He left the website project for several years but then returned and found that individuals were actually reaching out for hitmen.

Wein will be sentenced in January and could face nine years in jail on charges of solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit a crime, according to FOX 2.

