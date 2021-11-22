.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Michigan woman tries to hire hitman on fake ‘rent-a-hitman’ website

  • Font
Michigan woman tries to hire hitman on fake ‘rent-a-hitman’ website
Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, first caught the attention of authorities in 2020 when she submitted a form on the fake website. (Supplied)

Michigan woman tries to hire hitman on fake ‘rent-a-hitman’ website

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A woman in the US state of Michigan has been convicted after pleading guilty to trying to kill her ex-husband using a fake website called “Rent-a-Hitman,” according to US media reports.

The woman, Wendy Lynn Wein, first caught the attention of authorities in 2020 when she submitted a form on the fake website.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to Mlive.com, the website was set up by as a cyber-security test site by an individual who then alerted police to her “service request.”

Authorities then arrested her after she had handed over $5,000 to an undercover police officer posing as a hitman.

According to FOX 2, Bob Innes started the website as a class project in 2005. He left the website project for several years but then returned and found that individuals were actually reaching out for hitmen.

Wein will be sentenced in January and could face nine years in jail on charges of solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit a crime, according to FOX 2.

Read more:

Meow: Why can’t house cats roar?

Cats can track their owners’ ‘invisible presence’ via audio cues: Study

Georgia woman arrested, charged after throwing injured puppy into ocean

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors
At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade
Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base
China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT
Bahrain arrests ‘terror’ cell caught with weapons, explosives sourced from Iran Bahrain arrests ‘terror’ cell caught with weapons, explosives sourced from Iran
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More