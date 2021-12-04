Solar Eclipse brings minutes of darkness to Antarctic summer

Video released by NASA showed a total solar eclipse as seen from Western Antarctica on Saturday.

The earth’s southernmost continent experiences continual daylight from mid-October until early April, but the eclipse brought a few minutes of total darkness.

LIVE from Antarctica: A total eclipse of the Sun. Totality is at 2:44am ET (07:44 UT): https://t.co/HH1sEaccXd pic.twitter.com/oRQmGwtd2U — NASA (@NASA) December 4, 2021

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas.

For a total eclipse to take place the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line. The only place that this total eclipse could be seen was Antarctica.

The eclipse will be visible partially from South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia Saturday.

