.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Solar Eclipse brings minutes of darkness to Antarctic summer

  • Font
total solar eclipse as seen from Western Antarctica on Saturday (4 December).
The eclipse will be visible partially from South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia Saturday. (NASA)

Solar Eclipse brings minutes of darkness to Antarctic summer

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Video released by NASA showed a total solar eclipse as seen from Western Antarctica on Saturday.

The earth’s southernmost continent experiences continual daylight from mid-October until early April, but the eclipse brought a few minutes of total darkness.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas.

For a total eclipse to take place the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line. The only place that this total eclipse could be seen was Antarctica.

The eclipse will be visible partially from South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia Saturday.

Read more:

Total lunar eclipse dazzles as it coincides with supermoon

This Russian traveler photographed the eclipse in 11 countries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
Top Content
UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery
Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status
Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage
UAE rulers attend Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai UAE rulers attend Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai
Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for 80 Rafale, helicopters Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for 80 Rafale, helicopters
US hits out at Iran for not coming to Vienna with constructive proposals US hits out at Iran for not coming to Vienna with constructive proposals
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More