.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Police in New York arrest man suspected of torching Fox News Christmas tree

  • Font
New York City Police stand outside Fox News headquarters as a Christmas tree is disassembled, in New York, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP/Richard Drew)
New York City Police stand outside Fox News headquarters as a Christmas tree is disassembled, in New York, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP/Richard Drew)

Police in New York arrest man suspected of torching Fox News Christmas tree

AFP

Published: Updated:

Police in New York on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of having deliberately torched the giant Christmas tree standing in front of the Fox News headquarters overnight.

The 49-year-old individual faces charges of arson after being found around midnight (0500 GMT Wednesday) climbing the structure supporting the 15-meter (50 foot) tree in the heart of Manhattan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The tree then went up in flames, a scene caught on camera.

The arrested man had a lighter on him but police are uncertain whether he used any propellant to help start the blaze, the cause of which will be determined by the fire department, police said.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was hurt.

Police have not yet ascribed a motive to the incident, but Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott denounced it as a “malicious arson attack.”

Criticizing a “deliberate and brazen act of cowardice” the head of the conservative station promised that a new tree would be erected shortly in the same place, at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 48th Street, “as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this.”

Fox News, said the tree was decorated with some 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights. The fire occurred a few blocks from another giant Christmas tree lit up since early December in front of Rockefeller Center, one of New York’s top tourist attractions during the holiday season.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100 Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Top Content
Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash
Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor
US envoy for Horn of Africa to visit UAE, Egypt, Turkey to discuss Ethiopia conflict US envoy for Horn of Africa to visit UAE, Egypt, Turkey to discuss Ethiopia conflict
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More