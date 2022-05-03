Fossils dating back 66 million years found outside Bangkok shopping mall
More than 70 shells embedded in a footpath outside a Bangkok shopping mall have been found to be the fossils of marine creatures that lived more than 66 million years ago, Thai experts have confirmed.
An eagle-eyed shopper first spotted the snail-shaped fossils, measuring up to 12 centimeters (five inches) across, dotted along a 400-metre stretch of pavement by the Siam Square shopping center in a major tourist district.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Paleontologists from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment investigated and found 77 ammonite fossils.
Ammonites are marine creatures believed to have died out 66 million years ago, Preecha Saithong, director of the ministry’s fossil protection division, told AFP on Tuesday.
“The ammonites are real,” he said, adding that the fossils differed from ones usually found in Thailand.
Local media reported that the footpath was repaired two years ago and the shells may have been inserted into the concrete as decoration by sub-contractors.
The fossilized ocean-dwelling mollusks, which lived during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, are sold as souvenirs in several popular tourist destinations including Madagascar and Morocco.
-
Fossils of enigmatic extinct human species found on Philippine islandThirteen fossil bones and teeth excavated in a cave in the Philippines represent an enigmatic previously unknown human species, probably small in ... Variety
-
Morocco opens an investigation into the selling of dinosaur fossils on the InternetMoroccan authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances of smuggling fossils of a rare dinosaur found only in Morocco, after the auction ... Variety
-
Thailand ends mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitorsVisitors to Thailand who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer need to undergo any test or quarantine on arrival starting May 1, ... Coronavirus
-
Bill Gates-backed company says lab-produced breast milk is three to five years away“Human milk” produced in a lab by a Bill Gates-backed company may be available in three to five years, cofounder Leila Strickland told CNN ... World News