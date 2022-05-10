Japanese athlete collapses after mistakenly drinking sanitizer

Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitizer to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
Competition organizers for a girls’ 5,000-meter walking race held last weekend in central Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture mistakenly poured the sanitizer into cups and placed them at a drinks station for athletes.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Yamanashi’s high school sport federation said the sanitizer had been stored in an unlabeled plastic bottle alongside those containing drinking water in a cardboard box.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is commonly used to protect against COVID-19 and has become ubiquitous in Japan and other countries since the pandemic began.
One athlete collapsed, vomited and dropped out of the race after drinking the sanitizer, while two others spat it out and continued.
In all, three athletes were taken to hospital for treatment and were reported to be recovering.
Yamanashi governor Kotaro Nagasaki said Monday that there would be a third-party investigation.
“On behalf of the prefecture, I would like to offer a sincere apology to the athlete and her family,” he said.
-
Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including USJapan plans to ease COVID-19 related border restrictions by lifting its entry ban for foreign nationals from 106 countries including the United States ... Coronavirus
-
Thai PM sprays reporters with sanitizerPoliticians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press.For the latest headlines, ... World News
-
Coronavirus: Thousands of liters of dangerous hand sanitizer seized by EU bodyThe European Union’s anti-fraud body said almost 140,000 liters of dangerous hand sanitizer have been seized across the region since the start of the ... Coronavirus
-
Coronavirus: Nine die in south Indian town after drinking sanitizer amid lockdownNine people have died in India from drinking alcohol-based hand sanitizer after liquor shops in their town were closed due to virus restrictions, ... Coronavirus