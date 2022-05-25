.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraqi boy, 10, eludes security to board Iran-bound plane

  • Font
A file photo shows members of the Iraqi security forces stand guard during the opening ceremony of a new airport in Najaf, about 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, July 20, 2008. (Reuters)
A file photo shows members of the Iraqi security forces stand guard during the opening ceremony of a new airport in Najaf, about 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, July 20, 2008. (Reuters)

Iraqi boy, 10, eludes security to board Iran-bound plane

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iraqi aviation authorities have been left red-faced after a 10-year-old boy on his own boarded an Iran-bound plane from the international airport in Najaf city after several security checks.

The airport authorities said Wednesday they would review security after the boy passed under the radar of seven checks, mixing in with large crowds of travelers.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The child was only intercepted after boarding an Iran Air-chartered aircraft, airport manager Hikmat Ahmed told AFP.

About five hours after his arrival at the airport on Monday night, “the plane crew contacted us about him,” he said.

“Anyone who failed in their duties will be sanctioned, fired or transferred” after an investigation, the official said.

According to a security source, his parents who live in a district near the airport had informed police of his disappearance.

Iraq’s civil aviation authority said a private firm had since 2019 been in charge of security at Najaf airport, which receives hundreds of thousands of pilgrims a year.

“All legal procedures” would be taken against the company once the investigation has been completed, it said.

Read more: Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports and public buildings

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More