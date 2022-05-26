Critically endangered elephant, unborn baby suspected poisoned in Indonesia
A critically endangered Sumatran elephant and its unborn baby were found dead from suspected poisoning in western Indonesia, a conservation official said on Thursday.
The carcass of the heavily pregnant mammal was found next to a palm plantation in Riau province on Sumatra, a large island home to some of the world’s rarest animals.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The archipelago nation faces an ongoing battle against wildlife crime and several elephant poisoning cases have been reported in recent years, including one in 2019 when a Sumatran elephant was found decapitated with its tusks ripped off.
A plantation worker discovered the mother, who was 22 months pregnant, on Thursday and immediately reported the carcass to authorities who collected samples before burying the body.
“We estimated the female elephant to be around 25 years old and during the necropsy test we found that it was pregnant and was close to giving birth,” said Hartono, the head of the local chapter of the Natural Resource Conservation Agency.
Officials are still testing samples to determine the cause of death, added Hartono, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
They suspect poisoning because the mother was foaming at the mouth when she was discovered.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, Sumatran elephants are on the brink of extinction with only about 2,400-2,800 left in the world.
The elephant population is also threatened by rampant poachings because of their tusks, which are prized in the illegal wildlife trade.
Rampant deforestation has reduced the critically endangered elephants’ natural habitat and brought them into increasing conflict with humans.
Read more:
Second endangered cheetah cub dies in Iran: State media
Indonesia jails poachers over killing of five Sumatran elephants
-
Indonesia jails poachers over killing of five Sumatran elephantsNearly a dozen poachers were jailed by an Indonesian court Thursday over the 2020 killing of five critically endangered Sumatran elephants and the ... Variety
-
Wandering elephants on edge of China city, now closing roadsA wandering herd of elephants has reached the edge of a big Chinese city as authorities rush to close off roads and neighborhoods to protect both the ... World News
-
Sri Lanka bans ‘drunk driving’ of elephants in new animal protection lawSri Lanka will issue captive elephants with their own biometric identity cards and ban their riders from drinking on the job under a wide-ranging new ... World News
-
Lightning strike may have killed 18 wild elephants in India: OfficialsA herd of eighteen wild Asiatic elephants were found dead in India’s eastern state of Assam, possibly because of a massive lightning strike, local ... Variety