Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission announces start of registration for music classes

The Saudi Center for Music began receiving applications to register for music classes on Tuesday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported citing the Kingdom’s Music Commission.



Supervised by certified music teachers, the Saudi Center for Music is the first of its kind in the Kingdom.



It currently has two branches, one in the capital Riyadh and another in Jeddah. It will soon have a third branch in al-Khobar, with plans to expand across other areas of the Kingdom.



The center offers a range of classes such as singing and learning how to play oriental and western instruments including oud, cello, qanun and violin.



It will soon offer classes to teach playing the ney (flute), drum and riq (daf).



The center’s programs are suitable for both amateurs as well as talented musicians who seek to enhance their skills to build a career in music.



In addition to music lessons, the center includes several facilities, such as rehearsal and recording studios, which individuals and institutions can rent.



The Kingdom issued the first license for two music institutes to operate in the Kingdom in December 2020.



Music, theater, and the arts were included in the curriculum of public and private schools in Saudi Arabia in 2019.



