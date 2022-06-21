Watch: India’s Modi participates in mass event to mark International Day of Yoga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India in celebrating International Day of Yoga on Tuesday (June 21), as he performed a number of exercises with thousands of participants in the southern city of Mysuru.



Modi and thousands of yoga enthusiasts gathered at the Mysore Palace in early morning, where they performed a variety of different yoga ‘asanas’ (poses) and breathing exercises to promote the benefits of yoga and mark the occasion.



“Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not only for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society, yoga brings peace to our nations and world,” Modi said during a speech at the event.



Modi pushed for the annual event to be held worldwide after winning power in 2014, with the lifestyle industry cantered on the ancient physical and spiritual discipline estimated to be worth around $80 billion.



The event was one of numerous mass yoga gatherings held across the country on Tuesday in a sign of revival after celebrations had been muted for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.



