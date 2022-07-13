.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Family cat that escaped in US airport initiates massive hunt, caught after 3 weeks

  • Font
An American Airlines plane taxis in front of the skyline at Logan Airport at the start of the long July 4th holiday weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 30, 2022. (Reuters)
A American Airlines plane taxis in front of the skyline at Logan Airport at the start of the long July 4th holiday weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 30, 2022. (Reuters)

Family cat that escaped in US airport initiates massive hunt, caught after 3 weeks

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A family’s beloved pet cat that’s been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.

“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

“She looks great, is happy to be with people and I am sure will be happy to be reunited with us,” pet owner Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook.

Sahli previously posted that the family was returning to the US after a deployment to Germany with the Army, but when their Lufthansa flight landed on June 24 the 4-year-old black female cat with green eyes escaped her cage and went to chase birds.

That set off a massive search that involved airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.

Lufthansa even hired a trapper, Sahli said.

Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers.

Read more: Emmy nominations revealed: ‘Succession’ leads as ‘Squid Games’ vies for top TV honor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More