Video: Cat slaps sports commentator during live interview broadcast

A video of a cat slapping a sports commentator during a live broadcast in Turkey went viral on social media on Sunday.

Sports commentator Huseyin Ozkok was live on television via teleconference when he was unexpectedly interrupted by a cat which jumped up on his chair and slapped him on the back of his head.

The anchor woman asked jokingly: “Did you bring your cat?”

Ozkok said he was a guest in the house where the cat was living.

