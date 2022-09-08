Chinese man rescued two days after floating away on gas balloon

A Chinese man has been rescued after floating in the air for over a day after he lost control of a hydrogen balloon that he was riding to harvest pine nuts, state media reported.
The man, identified as Hu Yongxu, had been picking pine cones in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province last Sunday with a fellow worker when the balloon “suddenly rose uncontrollably,” official broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday.
Hu’s colleague jumped out of the basket in time but Hu got stuck, beginning a nerve-wracking, 300-kilometre (186-mile) journey in the air.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Hu immediately called his brother-in-law, saying he was scared of the height and that “everything he saw looked like ants,” according to an interview with the brother-in-law by state-run Zhejiang Daily on Wednesday.
Video footage from multiple Chinese media outlets showed a pale balloon bobbing in the sky over pine forests.
CCTV said police made contact with Hu the following day, and instructed him over the phone on how to safely deflate and lower the balloon.
Hu landed successfully in a forested area, but rescuers continued to search for him as his “phone location service was inaccurate,” CCTV said.
Hu was finally rescued on Tuesday morning, and is “in good condition, aside from light injuries on his back,” CCTV reported.
Read more:
Cuban scientists race to save one of the world´s rarest crocodiles
Indian capital Delhi to spend $600 mln over three years to clean world’s worst air
-
Watch: Escaped chimpanzee in Kharkiv returned to zoo on bicycleAn escaped chimpanzee in the bombarded Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was returned to the zoo on a bicycle, a video shared on social media sites showed.For ... World News
-
UAE waiter wins 1kg of gold in Mahzooz drawA waiter in the United Arab Emirate has won a kilogram of gold in the Mahzooz weekly draw.Syed, 28, became the second recipient to win the kilogram of ... Gulf
-
Thousands of Chinese women call new domestic violence helpline within days of launchThousands of Chinese women have called a new domestic violence helpline app within days of its launch, its founder said. Campaigners say ... World News
-
Chinese city swabs fish, crabs, other animals to test for COVID-19The Chinese city of Xiamen has been testing freshly caught fish, shrimp, crabs and other sea creatures for COVID-19 in an effort to crack down on ... Coronavirus