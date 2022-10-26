Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Workers prepare Portuguese egg tarts at the Pastries de Belem bakery in Lisbon, Portugal, May 5, 2016. (Reuters)
Workers prepare Portuguese egg tarts at the Pastries de Belem bakery in Lisbon, Portugal, May 5, 2016. (Reuters)

Japanese shop mistakenly sells plastic pastries

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Japan’s plastic food samples are a multi-million-dollar industry, but one pastry shop’s fake egg tarts are so life-like that its staff unwittingly sold five to customers.

Plastic food samples, known as “shokuhin sampuru,” are made in painstaking detail to look as realistic as possible, from moisture droplets on a chilled glass of beer to the glistening surface of a bowl of ramen.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plastic pastries at Osaka-based Andrew’s Egg Tart are so convincing that even staff couldn’t tell the difference and unwittingly sold five of them on Saturday to two unsuspecting customers at a pop-up stand near a station in Tottori in western Japan.

“We are very sorry that we mistakenly sold the samples,” a company representative told AFP on Wednesday.

A clerk realized the mistake soon after the sale and the customers luckily returned the fake tarts to the stand before taking a potentially painful first bite.

Stickers will now be used to distinguish the real thing from the plastic desserts to avoid future custardy catastrophes.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size