First Dutch game one of least-watched first games in World Cup in Netherlands

The Netherlands’ victory over Senegal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday drew one of the lowest domestic television audiences ever for a Dutch national team’s first match at a World Cup or European Championship, Dutch press agency ANP said on Tuesday.

Almost 4.3 million people in the Netherlands watched the game. The Netherlands’ first game at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 was seen by 5.4 million people.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Dutch beat Senegal with 2-0, joining Ecuador, 2-0 winners over hosts Qatar on Sunday, on three points. The top two meet on Friday.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia defeats Argentina in stunning World Cup upset

Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener

Qatar’s emir says World Cup gathers people of all beliefs