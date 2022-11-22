Theme
Netherlands’ forward #10 Memphis Depay (C) and Netherlands’ defender #17 Daley Blind (4th R) celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (AFP)
First Dutch game one of least-watched first games in World Cup in Netherlands

Reuters
The Netherlands’ victory over Senegal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday drew one of the lowest domestic television audiences ever for a Dutch national team’s first match at a World Cup or European Championship, Dutch press agency ANP said on Tuesday.

Almost 4.3 million people in the Netherlands watched the game. The Netherlands’ first game at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 was seen by 5.4 million people.

The Dutch beat Senegal with 2-0, joining Ecuador, 2-0 winners over hosts Qatar on Sunday, on three points. The top two meet on Friday.

